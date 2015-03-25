Sonny Bill Williams didn't set out to hurt me, says Lions star Anthony Watson

British and Irish Lions star Anthony Watson says he does not think Sonny Bill Williams is a malicious player and confirmed the New Zealand centre had apologised to him following last weekend's shoulder charge incident.

While Watson prepares to run out at Eden Park on Saturday and target a Test series-clinching victory over the All Blacks, Williams will be a spectator after being hit with a four-week ban.

He was sent off for a shoulder charge to Watson's head, leaving the hosts reduced to 14 men for 55 minutes as the Lions gained a gripping 24-21 triumph in Wellington.

"I remember everything," Bath speedster Watson said.

"Obviously, it was a big tackle and I had to go off for the HIA (head injury assessment), but felt fine. I came back on and felt fine and have done all the protocols stuff, so everything has gone to plan.

"I had to brace myself for it, I guess, but it's part and parcel of the game, so it is what it is.

"He messaged me on Twitter to say there was no intention, and I don't doubt that.

"I don't think he is a malicious player, so I don't think he intentionally led with his shoulder to hurt me or anything like that. It's just unfortunate, I guess."

Watson now has the chance to help the Lions make history, lining up for his third successive Test as the class of 2017 look to emulate what the 1971 tourists managed and win a series in New Zealand.

"It's all about winning on Saturday," he added. "Going home as 2-1 losers, you are still a loser, so to me, we want to win.

"In my head, for me personally, it's about trying to get a win on Saturday.

"It's not up to me whether it becomes a heroic victory if we win or whatever it is, so for me it's about working as hard as possible to prepare as best as possible and leaving it all out there on Saturday.

"I wouldn't say we've got them (New Zealand) on the ropes, but we've definitely got to keep our momentum pushing forward on the back of a victory at the weekend, which gives us confidence.

"With the All Blacks, it's very much a case of expect the unexpected. They've attacked in two different ways in the last two games, so who knows what way they will attack in the third (Test) and what way they will defend? It's about us preparing for anything."

If the Lions triumph on Saturday, it will end New Zealand's 23-year unbeaten record at Eden Park, with France the last team to beat them there - 13 months before rugby union's professional era began.

Watson, though, is not fazed by records, and he believes this weekend could be even more physically intense than the previous two Tests.

"For me, personally, it's another rugby stadium," he said. "You just pitch up and play there. Records are there to be broken, and hopefully, we can get the win and change that.

"I think it (physicality) probably can go up a notch. It's a tied series, so both teams are going to try to bring it. I would expect it definitely to go up another level.

"It's one shot, isn't it? You only get one opportunity.

"You only get one chance to really go out there and do it. For me, it is about maximising the opportunity and impacting the game wherever I can."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.