 
  1. Rugby
  2. International

Simon Middleton hails 'outstanding' first-half display by England

17 August 2017 06:39

England head coach Simon Middleton praised an "absolutely outstanding" first-half performance after his players booked a place in the Women's World Cup semi-finals.

The reigning world champions saw off the United States 47-26 in Dublin, claiming a third successive Pool B bonus point victory.

Marlie Packer led the charge with two tries, while Emily Scarratt, Katy McLean, Amy Wilson-Hardy and Amy Cockayne also claimed scores, with a penalty try rounding off another comfortable win, even though England stepped off the gas after leading by 26 points at the interval.

It means they progress to the last four in Belfast next Tuesday, and Middleton said: "We are really pleased that we are now in a semi-final.

"We would have preferred to finish the game better than we did, but we were absolutely outstanding in the first half. We were clear in thought, and our execution was fantastic.

"We had the job done at half-time.

"USA were outstanding today. We knew they were going to be a threat as they have got some fantastic athletes, and if you look at some of the tries they scored, they were very difficult to defend against.

"We have achieved our objective, which was to get out of the pool and into a semi-final, and we are now looking forward to that challenge."

The USA scrambled a try bonus point in defeat, however, thanks to scores from Kate Zackary, Cheta Emba, Naya Tapper and Kristen Thomas, and they could yet progress as the tournament's best runner-up.

But England were not to be denied a safe passage to the last four with a powerful win as Middleton's side joined four-time world champions New Zealand in reaching the semi-finals.

Source: PA

Feature Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England

Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England...

Day/night Test cricket came to England for the first time at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Feature 5 transfers that would not have happened if new proposals had been in place

5 transfers that would not have happened if new pr...

A proposed change to the summer transfer window for Premier League clubs could see an end to the mad dash

Feature Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's red mist...

Cristiano Ronaldo has been hit with a five-game ban after shoving referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

The Premier League came back with a bang this weekend.

Feature 5 things about Mason Crane

5 things about Mason Crane...

Uncapped Hampshire spin bowler Mason Crane has been called up to the England squad for the first Test against West Indies.

Feature Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier League

Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier...

Arsenal may have got the best of the summer's spending rush on strikers, if the players' goalscoring records are any indication.