Simon Middleton hails 'outstanding' first-half display by England

England head coach Simon Middleton praised an "absolutely outstanding" first-half performance after his players booked a place in the Women's World Cup semi-finals.

The reigning world champions saw off the United States 47-26 in Dublin, claiming a third successive Pool B bonus point victory.

Marlie Packer led the charge with two tries, while Emily Scarratt, Katy McLean, Amy Wilson-Hardy and Amy Cockayne also claimed scores, with a penalty try rounding off another comfortable win, even though England stepped off the gas after leading by 26 points at the interval.

It means they progress to the last four in Belfast next Tuesday, and Middleton said: "We are really pleased that we are now in a semi-final.

"We would have preferred to finish the game better than we did, but we were absolutely outstanding in the first half. We were clear in thought, and our execution was fantastic.

"We had the job done at half-time.

"USA were outstanding today. We knew they were going to be a threat as they have got some fantastic athletes, and if you look at some of the tries they scored, they were very difficult to defend against.

"We have achieved our objective, which was to get out of the pool and into a semi-final, and we are now looking forward to that challenge."

The USA scrambled a try bonus point in defeat, however, thanks to scores from Kate Zackary, Cheta Emba, Naya Tapper and Kristen Thomas, and they could yet progress as the tournament's best runner-up.

But England were not to be denied a safe passage to the last four with a powerful win as Middleton's side joined four-time world champions New Zealand in reaching the semi-finals.

Source: PA

