 
  1. Rugby
  2. Rugby Union

Simon Hickey will be a strong addition to Edinburgh, says Cockerill

21 November 2017 03:54

Former New Zealand Under-20s captain Simon Hickey will join Edinburgh in the summer as Richard Cockerill continues his Myreside rebuild.

The Gunners head coach - who has already struck a deal that will see Scotland skipper John Barclay join at the end of the season - has lured 23-year-old stand-off Hickey from Bordeaux Begles with the promise of a two-year deal.

Cockerill has also signed 25-year-old prop Elliot Millar-Mills from Yorkshire Carnegie to provide cover at tight-head for the remainder of the Guinness PRO14 season.

Cockerill said: "Simon is a creative young playmaker that already has a lot of experience playing in Super Rugby and the Top 14. We're developing some real competition at 10 and I believe he will be a strong edition to an exciting Edinburgh back-line.

"I'm delighted that having seen the culture and environment we're building here at Edinburgh, he's chosen to join the club for the next two years.

"Elliot is a good young player and will provide cover in the front row for the rest of the season. I'm looking forward to seeing how he gets on in the months ahead."

Former Blues playmaker Hickey said: "After meeting with Richard Cockerill and seeing the club's recent results, I had no hesitation about joining Edinburgh.

"I'm really excited about the prospect of playing for the club, especially as they're looking to play an exciting brand of rugby which will suit my style of play. Edinburgh is a team on the rise, and I have no doubt that they're headed in a successful direction under Richard Cockerill and the rest of the coaching staff.

"I look forward to linking up with my future team-mates next season, settling into what is a wonderful city and hopefully playing a part in the club's future success."

Source: PA

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as