Simon Hickey will be a strong addition to Edinburgh, says Cockerill

Former New Zealand Under-20s captain Simon Hickey will join Edinburgh in the summer as Richard Cockerill continues his Myreside rebuild.

The Gunners head coach - who has already struck a deal that will see Scotland skipper John Barclay join at the end of the season - has lured 23-year-old stand-off Hickey from Bordeaux Begles with the promise of a two-year deal.

Cockerill has also signed 25-year-old prop Elliot Millar-Mills from Yorkshire Carnegie to provide cover at tight-head for the remainder of the Guinness PRO14 season.

Cockerill said: "Simon is a creative young playmaker that already has a lot of experience playing in Super Rugby and the Top 14. We're developing some real competition at 10 and I believe he will be a strong edition to an exciting Edinburgh back-line.

"I'm delighted that having seen the culture and environment we're building here at Edinburgh, he's chosen to join the club for the next two years.

"Elliot is a good young player and will provide cover in the front row for the rest of the season. I'm looking forward to seeing how he gets on in the months ahead."

Former Blues playmaker Hickey said: "After meeting with Richard Cockerill and seeing the club's recent results, I had no hesitation about joining Edinburgh.

"I'm really excited about the prospect of playing for the club, especially as they're looking to play an exciting brand of rugby which will suit my style of play. Edinburgh is a team on the rise, and I have no doubt that they're headed in a successful direction under Richard Cockerill and the rest of the coaching staff.

"I look forward to linking up with my future team-mates next season, settling into what is a wonderful city and hopefully playing a part in the club's future success."

Source: PA

