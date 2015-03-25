 
Second-half show pleases Nick Kennedy as London Irish go into second leg on top

17 May 2017 11:09

London Irish head coach Nick Kennedy refused to accept that his side's promotion was guaranteed despite them taking a big step to regaining their Premiership status with a 29-18 Championship play-off final first-leg victory over Yorkshire Carnegie.

Tommy Bell put Irish in a strong position as he booted 19 points at Headingley w ith a home leg to come at the Madejski Stadium next Wednesday.

Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi and Fergus Mulchrone scored tries for the visitors to add to Bell's five penalties and two conversions, while Jonah Holmes and Mike Mayhew crossed over for Carnegie with Joe Ford adding two penalties and a conversion.

Kennedy said: "It's only half-time and it doesn't mean anything yet and it's all about looking after the guys for next Wednesday's second leg as it will soon come round."

Kennedy had seen Irish rattled by a strong first-half display from the hosts as the away side trailed 15-13 at the interval before a change in tactics saw them rely more heavily on their forwards, who then dominated the second half.

The head coach was pleased his second-half game plan paid off, adding: "They had a good first half but at half-time we told our players to focus on two aspects, which paid dividends. I can't reveal exactly what the plans were as there is another game next week.

"With the rain all day, we expected them to play a tighter game but both teams missed opportunities and I was very pleased with our set piece in the second (half) as our experienced bench made a considerable difference.

"The forwards made the hard yards and Tommy Bell was very accurate with his kicking when the penalties were awarded."

Full-back Bell was delighted Irish claimed advantage over their opponents ahead of the second leg following his faultless kicking performance.

He said: "Every point counts and it was important that we kept ticking the scoreboard over in the second half but we will be setting out to win the game next week and not rely on a points aggregate.

"We've planned for this from pre-season and (at) the moment it's only half a job done."

The hosts led 18-13 after 50 minutes before fading despite Irish losing scrum half Brendan McKibbin to a yellow card.

Carnegie coach Bryan Redpath believes Irish should have picked up an earlier yellow card when Holmes was high tackled by visitors' centre Aseli Tikoirotuma.

He said: "The way yellow cards have been awarded this season for that offence that was a sin-binning all day long and a yellow card at that stage could have had a vital bearing.

"I was chuffed with our effort and our first-half display but we lacked composure in the second half and didn't give ourselves a chance.

"There were a lot of positives to take and it's now a tough climb for us but we'll give it a crack next week - but we have to be smarter."

Source: PA

