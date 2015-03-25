 
  1. Rugby
  2. International

Sean Maitland and Fraser Brown back fit for Scotland's clash with Australia

20 November 2017 01:24

Sean Maitland and Fraser Brown have handed Scotland coach Gregor Townsend a fresh boost by declaring themselves fit for Saturday's clash with Australia.

Saracens wing Maitland and Glasgow hooker Brown missed Scotland's recent clashes with Samoa and New Zealand with knee and ankle injuries respectively.

But the pair - who boast 28 caps apiece - will rejoin Townsend's group for this weekend's showdown with the Wallabies at BT Murrayfield.

Having pushed the All Blacks so close on Saturday, the addition of former British and Irish Lion Maitland and first-choice hooker Brown is more welcome news for the Dark Blues.

Maitland last featured for Scotland against France in this year's Six Nations, when a rib injury sustained in a mid-championship return to club duty brought an end to his involvement.

He went on to represent Saracens en route to their Champions Cup triumph, but another sequence of untimely injuries saw him miss the final as well as the chance of an international return on the Scots' summer tour.

Brown played a prominent part in Scotland's summer tour, starting the national team's historic win over this Saturday's opponents in Sydney and coming off the bench in the first and third Tests against Italy in Singapore and Fiji in Suva.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as