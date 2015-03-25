Scrum-half Lloyd Williams signs new deal with Cardiff Blues

Wales international scrum-half Lloyd Williams has signed a new contract with Cardiff Blues.

The Blues' announcement follows deals recently agreed by the likes of Josh Turnbull, Seb Davies and Blaine Scully.

Williams, who has won 28 caps, was a Wales squad member for the 2011 and 2015 World Cup campaigns.

"I wanted to remain in Wales, that's the best thing for me, and I am very happy at the club," he said.

"It was always the case that if I was staying in Wales, then I wanted to stay at the Cardiff Blues."

Source: PA

