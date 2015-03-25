 
  1. Rugby
  2. Rugby Union

Scottish Rugby Union hail inclusion of South African sides in expanded PRO14

01 August 2017 04:23

The introduction of new South African opposition for Glasgow and Edinburgh has been billed as a "great day for Scottish rugby".

The Scottish Rugby Union says it was "instrumental" in bringing Southern Kings and Cheetahs into an expanded Guinness PRO14 set-up.

The league has been split into two conferences with equal representation from Ireland, Wales, Scotland, Italy and South Africa, where teams will play each other twice. Teams will also face the opposition from the other conference once each and there will be two additional derbies.

That means Glasgow and Edinburgh will face each other at least three times over the 21-game regular season, with the top three in each section going on to the new finals series.

An SRU statement read: "The ambition is to create the world's top club competition and today's announcement is a significant step in that direction."

Chief operating officer Dominic McKay added in a video interview: "We have got the derbies between Glasgow and Edinburgh and they are retained. That rivalry will be continued and I think expanded.

"But we have also got access to a really important and vibrant market in South Africa. With the growth of television and sponsorship, we see that being very beneficial for Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh Rugby.

"There's no doubt both clubs will want to capitalise on those commercial opportunities, which then means they can filter that growth of revenues back into the playing side and hopefully attract and retain, as we have done in recent years, the best talent.

"So it's a great day for Scottish rugby, which has been at the forefront of leading this expansion, but more importantly we think it's a great opportunity for our fans, existing sponsors and broadcasters to be really excited about two southern hemisphere teams joining an exciting competition."

Warriors are in Conference A alongside Ospreys, Cardiff, Munster, Connacht, Zebre and Bloemfontein-based Cheetahs.

Edinburgh face two matches against each of Scarlets, Dragons, Leinster, Ulster, Treviso and Port Elizabeth-based Kings.

Source: PA

Feature Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick takers

Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick ...

Moeen Ali claimed the 14th hat-trick by an England player in Test cricket as the hosts beat South Africa by 239 runs at The Oval.

Feature 5 things you might not know about Nemanja Matic

5 things you might not know about Nemanja Matic...

Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic has joined Manchester United in deal believed to be in the region of £40million.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Hungarian Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Hungarian Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton will head into the summer break 14 points behind title rival Sebastian Vettel following his impressive sporting gesture

Feature 5 things you may not know about England seamer Toby Roland-Jones

5 things you may not know about England seamer Tob...

Middlesex seamer Toby Roland-Jones made a stunning impact with his first spell in an England shirt, taking out South Africa's

Feature Tyson Fury timeline as former heavyweight world champion drops retirement hint

Tyson Fury timeline as former heavyweight world ch...

Tyson Fury appeared to announce his retirement from boxing on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley

5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley...

Tom Westley is being touted ahead of the other possibles to fill the gap left by Gary Ballance's injury at number three in the Oval Test.