Scott Williams backs Wales' young guns to shine against Tonga and Samoa

Scott Williams has backed Wales' young guns to make a big impression in their summer Tests with Pacific Island duo Tonga and Samoa.

With 12 of their best players - as well as coaches Warren Gatland, Rob Howley and Neil Jenkins - on British & Irish Lions duty, Wales boast a young squad led by interim head coach Robin McBryde.

Keelan Giles, Steffan Evans and Adam Beard are three of 13 uncapped players in McBryde's touring party and centre Williams is looking forward to seeing them in action.

The Scarlets midfielder said: "I feel quite old at the moment, but it's a good bunch of boys we have here. It's nice to see them get an opportunity and this tour is a chance for them to stake their claim.

"We have some talented backs. There are a few of us from the Scarlets there, and then we've got other guys from the regions who have got X-Factor too. They can create something out of nothing.

"I'm looking forward to seeing Steffan and Keelan shine and I think they will suit the way we play."

Wales arrived in Auckland on Saturday ahead of their tour opener against Tonga at Eden Park on Friday. The game forms part of a double-header of fixtures alongside New Zealand's tie with Samoa. Williams, who helped the Scarlets to the Guinness PRO12 title, hopes he can continue his fine end of season form at international level.

The 26-year-old said: "I'm really enjoying my game at the moment. The Scarlets has been a great team to be a part of. My confidence is high and I'm looking forward to the tour.

"It's a physical start against Tonga and the double-header is going to be a great occasion. I'm sure they'll have a lot of support in that game which we'll have to deal with.

"It will be tough and Tonga are not that bothered about structure, that makes them very dangerous. We've got to make sure we keep hold of the ball and don't turn it over easily."

Williams is likely to partner Wales tour captain Jamie Roberts in midfield against Tonga. The duo will provide McBryde with vital midfield experience.

"We can't play loose against Tonga and Samoa. They have dangerous players from turnover and most tries are scored from those situations these days," Williams said.

"We have to make sure we look after the ball and try not to over-complicate our moves. We'll keep things as simple as we can. Tonga and Samoa are physical boys and we'll have to match that, but our team isn't afraid to mix it and we're looking forward to that battle."

Source: PA

