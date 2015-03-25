 
  1. Rugby
  2. Rugby Union

Scott Cummings determined to kick on after Scotland call-up

30 August 2017 09:54

Last week's training camp in St Andrews has given Scott Cummings a taste of what it is like to play international rugby.

The Glasgow Warriors second row forward was called up to Gregor Townsend's training squad for the three-day camp and it has only made him more keen to make the step up.

The 20-year-old only signed his first professional contract last year and has been part of the Scotland Under-20s squad in recent years, but is already in Townsend's thoughts as he begins his tenure as Scotland head coach.

Cummings was delighted with the training squad.

"It was huge," he said. "It was something I've aspired to for years and it's always been an ambition.

"To get that taste for it was amazing. At the camp, you can see the step up in play, you see how fast it is and how everyone focuses on every little detail and the step up from club rugby.

"I think it's shown me where I need to be at to play at that level, and where there are some areas I can improve on, and things like analysis to focus on.

"It has given me a level to aspire to if I want to be there and what I need to do to play at that level.

"Gregor is really big about the speed of play like we played here (at Glasgow) last year, b ut at Scotland it's another step up and you need to know your role to play at that speed or it goes wrong.

"It's about getting that consistency throughout the game and training session to play at that level for 80 minutes."

Cummings is likely to start for the Warriors on Saturday as head coach Dave Rennie begins his spell in Scotland with a trip to face Connacht in the Guinness PRO14.

It is thought Rennie will bring an exciting brand of rugby following a hugely successful spell in Super Rugby with the Chiefs, and he has already targeted the title in his first season.

Cummings added: "He knows what he wants and wants things a certain way, but wants our input in it.

"He's a guy who has had a lot of experience over in New Zealand with the Chiefs and has done great things there, has come over and changed a lot of stuff which is working out well.

"For us we just have to go out and perform to the best level we can.

"We have been given this free licence to play this expansive game and I think we can go out there and have the players to deliver it.

"I won't put a number on where we will finish, but as long as we can go out and actually perform to our ability that's all that matters."

Source: PA

Feature Which big-name Premier League players could make transfer deadline day moves?

Which big-name Premier League players could make t...

Alexis Sanchez, Diego Costa and Philippe Coutinho will be among those waiting anxiously by their phones on what is set

Feature Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's possible opponents if he continue...

Conor McGregor stepped into a boxing ring for the first time as a professional fighter against Floyd Mayweather, but it may not be the last.

Feature How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in the summer transfer window?

How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in ...

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Thursday, August 31, but there is still plenty of time for clubs to get late deals done.

Feature A look at Andy Murray

A look at Andy Murray's possible route to the US O...

Provided his dodgy hip holds up, Andy Murray will begin his US Open campaign next week with his sights on another grand slam title.

Feature How Root matched De Villiers

How Root matched De Villiers' world record...

Joe Root levelled AB de Villiers' world record of half-centuries in 12 successive Tests on day one against the West Indies at Headingley.

Feature Mayweather v McGregor - the top Google searches

Mayweather v McGregor - the top Google searches...

Floyd Mayweather's bout with Conor McGregor on Saturday has caught the attention of the sporting world, but what do the