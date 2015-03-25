Scott Cummings determined to kick on after Scotland call-up

Last week's training camp in St Andrews has given Scott Cummings a taste of what it is like to play international rugby.

The Glasgow Warriors second row forward was called up to Gregor Townsend's training squad for the three-day camp and it has only made him more keen to make the step up.

The 20-year-old only signed his first professional contract last year and has been part of the Scotland Under-20s squad in recent years, but is already in Townsend's thoughts as he begins his tenure as Scotland head coach.

Cummings was delighted with the training squad.

"It was huge," he said. "It was something I've aspired to for years and it's always been an ambition.

"To get that taste for it was amazing. At the camp, you can see the step up in play, you see how fast it is and how everyone focuses on every little detail and the step up from club rugby.

"I think it's shown me where I need to be at to play at that level, and where there are some areas I can improve on, and things like analysis to focus on.

"It has given me a level to aspire to if I want to be there and what I need to do to play at that level.

"Gregor is really big about the speed of play like we played here (at Glasgow) last year, b ut at Scotland it's another step up and you need to know your role to play at that speed or it goes wrong.

"It's about getting that consistency throughout the game and training session to play at that level for 80 minutes."

Cummings is likely to start for the Warriors on Saturday as head coach Dave Rennie begins his spell in Scotland with a trip to face Connacht in the Guinness PRO14.

It is thought Rennie will bring an exciting brand of rugby following a hugely successful spell in Super Rugby with the Chiefs, and he has already targeted the title in his first season.

Cummings added: "He knows what he wants and wants things a certain way, but wants our input in it.

"He's a guy who has had a lot of experience over in New Zealand with the Chiefs and has done great things there, has come over and changed a lot of stuff which is working out well.

"For us we just have to go out and perform to the best level we can.

"We have been given this free licence to play this expansive game and I think we can go out there and have the players to deliver it.

"I won't put a number on where we will finish, but as long as we can go out and actually perform to our ability that's all that matters."

Source: PA

