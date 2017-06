Gregor Townsend began his reign as Scotland head coach with a 34-13 victory over Italy in Singapore.

Four tries in a spectacular 10 minutes helped Townsend's cause while fly-half Finn Russell produced two moments of magic that made sure of the result.

Ali Price, Tim Visser, Ross Ford (two) and Damien Hoyland scored tries for Scotland, with Duncan Taylor and Peter Horne adding a conversion apiece and Russell on target twice from the tee.

Source: PA

