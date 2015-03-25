 
  1. Rugby
  2. Rugby Union

Scotland prop Allan Dell warns of Australia threat

13 June 2017 09:09

Allan Dell has urged Scotland to "step things up" ahead of the second Test of their summer tour on Saturday when they face Australia in Sydney.

The Scots ran in five tries against Italy in Singapore over the weekend to seal an impressive 34-13 victory in Gregor Townsend's first game as head coach.

Edinburgh prop Dell took the positives from the way Scotland adjusted to Townsend's new regime but warned they face a sterner challenge in Australia.

"Australia are a really good side, especially at home," said Dell. "They have a lot of dangerous players all round the park.

"You cannot just say the backs are dangerous, you look at (prop Sekope) Kepu, who scored a try from halfway in Super Rugby just a couple of weeks ago. It shows the forwards are capable; the pack are coming along nicely, they have good strength there.

"We don't really need to talk about the backs - we all know how deadly and creative they are. In all facets of the game, we need to step things up, be patient and stick to things we know how to do."

Michael Cheika's troops are ranked third in the world but Dell still fancies Scotland's chances at the Allianz Stadium this weekend.

"We will always back our set piece, we are happy that we have got players that can do the job," Dell added. "It is a question of concentrating and doing what we know how to do on the day.

"We are going to go in confident. We are going to go in with a plan and a structure on how we want to play. If it comes off at the end of the day, we will be on top.

"Obviously we have to try to limit their opportunities, we do not want to give them broken-play ball, you know how dangerous they are, they can score from anywhere.

"We need to limit the ball they have, but at the same time we do need to be doing something with the ball ourselves, there is no point in just holding it, going through phases and getting nowhere."

Dell impressed in the clash against Italy and the 25-year-old is keen to build on the experience.

"I was happy to be given that opportunity," he said. "It was exciting going down with WP (Nel, the tighthead) and (hooker Ross) Ford as well.

"We will see how this weekend goes; we have a big squad and we will have to wait to see what Gregor has decided."

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions win over Crusaders

5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions w...

The British and Irish Lions kick-started their tour of New Zealand with a punishing 12-3 win over the Crusaders in Christchurch.

Feature What XI could you put together from the Premier League

What XI could you put together from the Premier Le...

Premier League clubs have released their retained lists, naming the players who are staying and going this summer.

Feature Transfer News: Sanchez set to be highest-paid player

Transfer News: Sanchez set to be highest-paid play...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAYBayern Munich are preparing to make Arsenal forward ALEXIS SANCHEZ their highest-paid player, according to the Daily Mirror.

Feature Brazil v Argentina - talking points

Brazil v Argentina - talking points...

Jorge Sampaoli takes charge of Argentina for the first time when they face South American rivals Brazil in a showpiece friendly on Friday.

Feature 5 things you may not know about incoming Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson

5 things you may not know about incoming Mancheste...

Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson will join Manchester City from Benfica in July for a fee of £35million.

Feature 5 memorable games between Scotland and England

5 memorable games between Scotland and England...

Scotland and England go head-to-head in a World Cup Qualifier on June 10.