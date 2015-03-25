 
  1. Rugby
  2. Rugby Union

Scotland international John Hardie banned for three months by Edinburgh

29 November 2017 03:54

Edinburgh have handed John Hardie a three-month suspension following an internal investigation.

The forward will be unable to play until mid-January, with the suspension backdated to his initial ban which started in October.

Hardie was initially suspended by club and country on October 20 amid reports of alleged cocaine use and he has been been charged with gross misconduct by the Myreside club following an investigation.

The Scotland international was expected to be a part of Gregor Townsend's squad for the autumn internationals, but was forced to miss out following the incident and confirmation of his ban makes it unlikely that he will start next year's Six Nations.

An Edinburgh spokesperson said: "John has cooperated with the disciplinary process throughout.

"He has acknowledged the serious mistake he has made as a professional athlete and has accepted full responsibility for his conduct.

"It has been made clear that we are not prepared to tolerate the behaviour which caused this situation.

"Support will be provided to the player by Edinburgh Rugby and Scottish Rugby on a personal and professional level throughout the period of his suspension and going forward."

Hardie added: "I would like to apologise to everyone for putting myself in this situation.

"Through my actions I feel I have let my club, my team-mates and the fans down.

"I am now focused on putting myself in the best possible position to be considered for selection again."

Source: PA

Feature 5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death

5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death...

The 2018 World Cup finals draw takes place in Moscow on Friday, with England hoping to avoid a so-called ‘group

Feature Leading women drivers in motor racing

Leading women drivers in motor racing...

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.