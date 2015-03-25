Scarlets wing Steff Evans cleared to play in PRO12 final

Scarlets wing Steff Evans has been cleared to play in Saturday's Guinness PRO12 final against Munster.

Evans was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Leinster centre Garry Ringrose during the PRO12 semi-final in Dublin last Friday.

But a disciplinary panel that convened in Edinburgh on Wednesday ruled by a majority decision that the red card issued to Evans should be rescinded.

It means the uncapped 22-year-old is also available for Wales' Tests against Tonga and Samoa next month after being selected in the tour squad.

A statement released on behalf of the PRO12 read: " The disciplinary panel - Roddy Dunlop QC (chair), Roddy MacLeod and Iain Leslie (all Scotland) - decided, by a majority, that the player undertook a lawful tackle in a manner that was consistent with the laws of the game.

"T he tackle only became dangerous as a result of the intervention of Scarlets No 3 (Samson Lee)."

The panel referenced itself to the decision of an appeal committee made during the 2015 World Cup when three-week bans imposed on Scotland forwards Ross Ford and Richie Gray for a joint-tackle against Samoa were overturned on appeal.

The Scarlets, despite losing Evans just before half-time, produced a memorable performance to see off Leinster 27-15 and a book an Aviva Stadium return trip this weekend.

Source: PA

