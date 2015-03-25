 
  1. Rugby
  2. Rugby Union

Scarlets wing Steff Evans cleared to play in PRO12 final

24 May 2017 12:54

Scarlets wing Steff Evans has been cleared to play in Saturday's Guinness PRO12 final against Munster.

Evans was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Leinster centre Garry Ringrose during the PRO12 semi-final in Dublin last Friday.

But a disciplinary panel that convened in Edinburgh on Wednesday ruled by a majority decision that the red card issued to Evans should be rescinded.

It means the uncapped 22-year-old is also available for Wales' Tests against Tonga and Samoa next month after being selected in the tour squad.

A statement released on behalf of the PRO12 read: " The disciplinary panel - Roddy Dunlop QC (chair), Roddy MacLeod and Iain Leslie (all Scotland) - decided, by a majority, that the player undertook a lawful tackle in a manner that was consistent with the laws of the game.

"T he tackle only became dangerous as a result of the intervention of Scarlets No 3 (Samson Lee)."

The panel referenced itself to the decision of an appeal committee made during the 2015 World Cup when three-week bans imposed on Scotland forwards Ross Ford and Richie Gray for a joint-tackle against Samoa were overturned on appeal.

The Scarlets, despite losing Evans just before half-time, produced a memorable performance to see off Leinster 27-15 and a book an Aviva Stadium return trip this weekend.

Source: PA

