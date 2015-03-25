Scarlets recover to secure PRO14 win in South Africa

The Scarlets survived a huge scare against Southern Kings to record a 34-30 Guinness PRO14 victory in Port Elizabeth.

Kings, without a win all season, were 23-10 ahead just after half-time when centre Martin du Toit burst through some weak tackling.

But the Scarlets, whose outside-half Dan Jones contributed 19 points, fought back to make it eight wins from nine PRO14 games.

Irish lock forward Tadhg Beirne crossed to put the Scarlets ahead, but tries for Michael Makase and Yaw Penxe and the boot of Oliver Zono gave the Kings a 16-10 interval lead.

Du Toit's try extended that advantage within a minute of the restart.

But Ioan Nicholas and Werner Kruger went over in the space of six minutes and Jones' boot gave the Scarlets a 27-23 lead.

The Kings secured a bonus point with their fourth try, but Jones soon surged over for the match-winning score.

Source: PA

