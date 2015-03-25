Scarlets produce five-try show to win well against Zebre

Scarlets recorded their second win of the Guinness PRO14 season with a 41-10 bonus-point demolition of Zebre in Parma.

Johnny McNicholl, Steff Evans, Paul Asquith, Tadhg Beirne and Aled Davies touched down for the visitors, with Rhys Patchell kicking 16 points as he converted all five tries and added two penalties.

Zebre took an early lead as Carlo Canna fired over a penalty after three minutes but the visitors were soon level from Patchell's kick.

The Scarlets took the lead after nine minutes as Beirne's ball out to Hadleigh Parkes found Scott Williams in support and he fed McNicholl who touched down. Patchell added the extras to stretch his side's lead.

Patchell added a penalty after 27 minutes before Canna's kick was wide of the posts as the visitors reached the break with a 13-3 lead.

Scarlets extended their lead eight minutes into the second half as Evans gathered a neat chip-kick to run in and touch down under the posts, with Patchell adding the extras.

With 17 minutes to go Asquith claimed the Scarlets' third try. Patchell's kick found McNicholl and he fed Asquith to score under the posts. Patchell converted to make it 27-3.

Beirne added the fourth try as Scarlets continued to pull clear, another Patchell conversion making it 34-3 with 10 minutes remaining.

Evans turned provider for the fifth try as he offloaded for Davies, with Patchell further extending the lead to 41-3.

Zebre scored a late consolation try through Mattia Bellini, and Canna added the conversion to give the scoreline a little more respectability for the home side.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.