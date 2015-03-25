 
  1. Rugby
  2. Rugby Union

Scarlets flanker James Davies out for 12 weeks with shoulder injury

07 September 2017 05:24

Scarlets flanker James Davies has been ruled out of action for 12 weeks due to shoulder trouble.

Davies, who was part of the Great Britain sevens squad at last year's Rio Olympics, will undergo surgery on Friday.

"The surgery is to repair damage sustained to his shoulder last season and will keep him sidelined for 12 weeks," the Scarlets said in a statement.

"Despite initially trialing a period of rehabilitation, the injury hasn't improved to the level required to function and cope with the demands of competition, and therefore requires Davies to go under the knife."

Although Davies, younger brother of Wales and British and Irish Lions centre Jonathan Davies, is uncapped, he could have been a contender for Wales' autumn Tests squad.

Wales face Australia, Georgia, New Zealand and South Africa between November 11 and December 2.

Source: PA

Feature Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, Coutinho and Van Dijk

Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, C...

Alexis Sanchez, Philippe Coutinho and Virgil van Dijk may not have left their clubs in the transfer window but it

Feature Coutinho in contention for City clash

Coutinho in contention for City clash...

PHILIPPE COUTINHO will be considered for Liverpool's trip to Manchester City on Saturday, reports the Daily Mail.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies

5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies...

1.

Feature Dele Alli

Dele Alli's career highs and lows...

Dele Alli could face disciplinary action from FIFA after being caught making an obscene gesture on camera during England's

Feature United to reignite Bale pursuit, Leicester cool interest in free agent Sagna

United to reignite Bale pursuit, Leicester cool in...

Manchester United will again try to sign Gareth Bale next summer, according to The Sun.

Feature Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arsenal for Premier League rival

Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arse...

England winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has signed for Liverpool from Arsenal.