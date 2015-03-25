Scarlets flanker James Davies out for 12 weeks with shoulder injury

Scarlets flanker James Davies has been ruled out of action for 12 weeks due to shoulder trouble.

Davies, who was part of the Great Britain sevens squad at last year's Rio Olympics, will undergo surgery on Friday.

"The surgery is to repair damage sustained to his shoulder last season and will keep him sidelined for 12 weeks," the Scarlets said in a statement.

"Despite initially trialing a period of rehabilitation, the injury hasn't improved to the level required to function and cope with the demands of competition, and therefore requires Davies to go under the knife."

Although Davies, younger brother of Wales and British and Irish Lions centre Jonathan Davies, is uncapped, he could have been a contender for Wales' autumn Tests squad.

Wales face Australia, Georgia, New Zealand and South Africa between November 11 and December 2.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.