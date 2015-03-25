 
  1. Rugby
  2. Rugby Union

Saracens launch bid for Champions Cup hat-trick against Northampton

22 August 2017 03:53

Saracens will launch their bid for a third successive Champions Cup title by facing Premiership rivals Northampton Saints at Franklin's Gardens.

Mark McCall's side have claimed back-to-back European titles, and could emulate Toulon by claiming three on the trot this term.

That bid for another place in the history books will start against Northampton on Sunday, October 15.

Guinness PRO12 champions Scarlets will start their European exploits by travelling to Toulon on October 15, throwing up an immediate return to the Stade Mayol for summer signing Leigh Halfpenny.

Premiership winners Exeter Chiefs will entertain Glasgow at Sandy Park on Saturday, October 14, while Clermont will face the Ospreys in Swansea on the first weekend of action.

Beaten Premiership finalists Wasps will travel to the Kingspan Stadium to face Ulster on Friday, October 13.

Harlequins will host La Rochelle at The Stoop on October 14.

Holders Stade Francais will start their Challenge Cup title defence with a trip to Russia to face Krasny Yar on October 14, while Connacht will take on Frenchmen Oyonnax at Stade de Geneve in Switzerland on the same day.

Source: PA

Feature Geoffrey Boycott

Geoffrey Boycott's controversies over the years...

Geoffrey Boycott on Tuesday offered an unreserved apology for an alleged racist comment.

Feature Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad first impression

Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad...

Kyle Walker had a home debut to forget for Manchester City on Monday night as he was sent off before half-time.

Feature How other British teams who have called another ground

How other British teams who have called another gr...

Tottenham are struggling at Wembley, their home for a full season as their new stadium is completed on the site of their old White Hart Lane home.

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's Premier League goals as he reaches ...

Wayne Rooney has become only the second player to score 200 Premier League goals.

Feature How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great Sir Colin Meads

How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great S...

Tributes were pouring in for Sir Colin Meads on Sunday following his death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.

Feature England

England's top-10 Test wicket-takers of all time...

Stuart Broad moved up to second in the list of England's all-time leading Test wicket-takers as West Indies were thrashed