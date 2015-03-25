 
  1. Rugby
  2. Rugby Union

Saracens game to be open to the public after all

11 December 2017 09:54

Saracens' re-arranged European Champions Cup game against Clermont Auvergne will be open to supporters after all.

The game at Allianz Park was originally scheduled for Sunday but adverse weather conditions around the stadium saw it called off.

European Professional Club Rugby then announced that due to "health and safety concerns" the Pool 2 match would be played on Monday with a 5.30pm kick-off behind closed doors.

But the Aviva Premiership club have now said that supporters will be welcome at Allianz Park after an assessment of the stadium facilities overnight.

Saracens chairman Nigel Wray said in a statement released on the club's website: " We look forward to seeing as many of you here as possible.

"We will do what we can to not be beaten by the adverse conditions put in front of us, both on and off the pitch - it's the British Way, it's the Saracens Way. "

"Real supporters with real tickets will always be welcome."

Source: PA

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

Feature 5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death

5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death...

The 2018 World Cup finals draw takes place in Moscow on Friday, with England hoping to avoid a so-called ‘group

Feature Leading women drivers in motor racing

Leading women drivers in motor racing...

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup