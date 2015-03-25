Saracens game to be open to the public after all

Saracens' re-arranged European Champions Cup game against Clermont Auvergne will be open to supporters after all.

The game at Allianz Park was originally scheduled for Sunday but adverse weather conditions around the stadium saw it called off.

European Professional Club Rugby then announced that due to "health and safety concerns" the Pool 2 match would be played on Monday with a 5.30pm kick-off behind closed doors.

But the Aviva Premiership club have now said that supporters will be welcome at Allianz Park after an assessment of the stadium facilities overnight.

Saracens chairman Nigel Wray said in a statement released on the club's website: " We look forward to seeing as many of you here as possible.

"We will do what we can to not be beaten by the adverse conditions put in front of us, both on and off the pitch - it's the British Way, it's the Saracens Way. "

"Real supporters with real tickets will always be welcome."

Source: PA

