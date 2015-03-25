 
Saracens drawn against Clermont in Champions Cup group stage

08 June 2017 02:09

Saracens face an early repeat of their Champions Cup final against Clermont after being drawn in the same group as the newly crowned French champions for the 2017-18 tournament.

Mark McCall's men became the fourth team to defend their European title after toppling Clermont 28-17 at Murrayfield last month, and the fierce rivals will meet again after being paired together in Pool 2.

Completing a heavyweight group are Guinness PRO12 semi-finalists the Ospreys and play-off winners Northampton.

The first round is staged on the weekend of October 13/14/15 with the final taking place seven months later at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao.

Source: PA

