Sam Warburton: Maori welcome one of best experiences I've had off rugby field

Sam Warburton admitted he had never experienced anything to rival the Maori welcome for the British and Irish Lions at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds.

Captain Warburton hailed the Lions' "special" official welcome on Sunday, that came from more than 400 Maori warriors at the birthplace of the New Zealand nation.

Warriors from a mix of Maori tribes came together to perform a stunning Powhiri for the Lions, who responded to the welcome by singing their four chosen tour songs.

Head coach Warren Gatland had admitted community commitments had contributed to back spasms for Ross Moriarty and Kyle Sinckler picked up in Saturday's 13-7 win over the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians - but Warburton still praised the Lions' off-field duties.

"We've had quite a few Maori welcomes in 2011 for the World Cup and when Wales toured here last summer, but that was like nothing I've experienced before," said Warburton.

"That was brilliant. The day and the setting made it even more special.

"Off the rugby field, that was probably one of the best experiences I've had. All the players came out of there in awe really."

The Treaty of Waitangi was first signed in 1840 and resulted in the declaration of British sovereignty over New Zealand.

The Lions received three challenges during the official welcome. The first came in front of a ceremonial war canoe, and was a private event.

The Lions squad then walked to the top of the Treaty Grounds to face the entire group of warriors, where captain Warburton accepted the challenge and proved the tourists came in peace.

The final challenge was held in front of the Te Whare Runanga building, and was followed by ceremonial speeches and songs inside.

Warburton admitted the sight of 400 Maori warriors proved an imposing spectacle - but he still understood the respect of the ceremony.

"I knew they weren't going to smack me in the face! It was more of a welcome really; a sign of respect," said Warburton.

"You enjoy those moments - I've done a few of them over the years, but that was more special than the others."

The Lions' players and management were moved to send messages of support to those affected by the London terror attacks, with the tourists revealing their shock at events in the UK.

"The guys have woken up to some news of some unfortunate events that happened in London," said Warburton.

"I just wanted to wish those involved all the best wishes from the Lions players and management.

"Our thoughts are always with the people back home in Britain and Ireland. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to the families and people involved in that incident."

Source: PA

