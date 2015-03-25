Sam Warburton blames indiscipline for Lions loss to Highlanders

Sam Warburton blamed indiscipline for the British and Irish Lions' 23-22 defeat by the Highlanders in Dunedin.

The Lions slumped to the second loss of their four matches to date despite leading 22-13 in the 54th minute, paying the price for conceding 12 penalties to the hosts' five.

"There was a string of four penalties in that second half when we were in decent territory, but we gave away four penalties in a row," Lions captain Warburton told Sky Sports 1.

"That gave them way too much territory and momentum and they scored off that eventually.

"Our discipline on Saturday (against the Crusaders)we kept penalties to single figures and for one reason or another that didn't happen here.

"You have to give the Highlanders credit because they forced the pressure to give away penalties, but we have to keep penalties to single fingers."

Source: PA

