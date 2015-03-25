 
  1. Rugby
  2. Rugby Union

Sam Warburton blames indiscipline for Lions loss to Highlanders

13 June 2017 10:55

Sam Warburton blamed indiscipline for the British and Irish Lions' 23-22 defeat by the Highlanders in Dunedin.

The Lions slumped to the second loss of their four matches to date despite leading 22-13 in the 54th minute, paying the price for conceding 12 penalties to the hosts' five.

"There was a string of four penalties in that second half when we were in decent territory, but we gave away four penalties in a row," Lions captain Warburton told Sky Sports 1.

"That gave them way too much territory and momentum and they scored off that eventually.

"Our discipline on Saturday (against the Crusaders)we kept penalties to single figures and for one reason or another that didn't happen here.

"You have to give the Highlanders credit because they forced the pressure to give away penalties, but we have to keep penalties to single fingers."

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions win over Crusaders

5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions w...

The British and Irish Lions kick-started their tour of New Zealand with a punishing 12-3 win over the Crusaders in Christchurch.

Feature What XI could you put together from the Premier League

What XI could you put together from the Premier Le...

Premier League clubs have released their retained lists, naming the players who are staying and going this summer.

Feature Transfer News: Sanchez set to be highest-paid player

Transfer News: Sanchez set to be highest-paid play...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAYBayern Munich are preparing to make Arsenal forward ALEXIS SANCHEZ their highest-paid player, according to the Daily Mirror.

Feature Brazil v Argentina - talking points

Brazil v Argentina - talking points...

Jorge Sampaoli takes charge of Argentina for the first time when they face South American rivals Brazil in a showpiece friendly on Friday.

Feature 5 things you may not know about incoming Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson

5 things you may not know about incoming Mancheste...

Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson will join Manchester City from Benfica in July for a fee of £35million.

Feature 5 memorable games between Scotland and England

5 memorable games between Scotland and England...

Scotland and England go head-to-head in a World Cup Qualifier on June 10.