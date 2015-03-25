 
  1. Rugby
  2. Rugby Union

Sam Davies ready to take chance at fly-half for Wales

12 June 2017 09:09

Sam Davies is ready to take his chance at fly-half for Wales when they face Tonga on Friday.

The 23-year-old has made just six replacement appearances for his country to date and was forced to play back-up to his Ospreys team-mate Dan Biggar in the RBS 6 Nations.

With Biggar one of 12 Wales players on duty with Warren Gatland's British & Irish Lions, Davies is eager to impress at Eden Park in Auckland.

"The team for Friday hasn't been picked yet, but I'd like to think I'm going to get a bit of game time on this tour," Davies said.

"It's about making sure I make the most of every opportunity I get. I've had a few snippets here and there, but the most game time I've had was in the Six Nations against Italy. I really enjoyed that and thought I played well.

"I want to test myself at that level again. Hopefully I can go out there and do the job for the team. I haven't trained at 15, so I'm being seen as a 10. That's obviously my position and that's where I want to play."

The two-Test tour begins against Tonga before they face Samoa a week on Friday.

After shaking off a minor niggle, Davies is ready to go if called upon by head coach Robin McBryde.

He added: "I'm feeling pretty good and have been enjoying it since we got here. I had a little bit of a groin problem towards the end of the season, but I'm over that now and looking forward to getting going.

"Today was a great session with everyone getting stuck into each other and that's what we need. The competitive edge is there and that's a good thing because it's only going to benefit us in the games.

"We know it's going to be a physical encounter with Tonga and we know they're going to want a broken game. We've got to try and stop that by sticking to our structures and systems."

After Gatland's Lions arrived in New Zealand, the short period before their first game saw them struggle with jet lag.

Wales have had longer to acclimatise, and Davies says McBryde's young guns will have no excuses come their game with Tonga.

"On the day we arrived the boys were understandably tired, but now we're freshening up a bit and feeling OK," he said.

"I think we're ready to go now and come Friday there won't be any excuses to fall back on with things like jet lag. We need to hit the ground running.

"Hopefully this can be a tour where we can express ourselves and show what we can do. We have to get the finer details right first though and that will enable us to get the ball to them."

Scrum-half Gareth Davies and lock Adam Beard sat out training on Monday with minor niggles, but Wales expect both to be available to face Tonga. McBryde names his team on Wednesday.

Source: PA

The British and Irish Lions kick-started their tour of New Zealand with a punishing 12-3 win over the Crusaders in Christchurch.

Premier League clubs have released their retained lists, naming the players who are staying and going this summer.

WHAT THE PAPERS SAYBayern Munich are preparing to make Arsenal forward ALEXIS SANCHEZ their highest-paid player, according to the Daily Mirror.

Jorge Sampaoli takes charge of Argentina for the first time when they face South American rivals Brazil in a showpiece friendly on Friday.

Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson will join Manchester City from Benfica in July for a fee of £35million.

Scotland and England go head-to-head in a World Cup Qualifier on June 10.