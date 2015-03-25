Sale's Steve Diamond to face disciplinary hearing after criticising referee

Sale Sharks director of rugby Steve Diamond will appear before an independent disciplinary hearing on Thursday for criticising a referee.

Diamond has been charged with conduct prejudicial to the interests of the game for comments made against Craig Maxwell-Keys following the Sharks' 10-6 defeat by Exeter on October 26.

The Sale boss reacted to a late decision made by the official by saying: "He made it up.

"When you get somebody who's weak-minded, those decisions tend to go to what is perceived to be the better team."

The hearing will take place in Chester and will be conducted by a three-man overseen by Ian Unsworth.

Source: PA

