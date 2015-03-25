Sale Sharks snap up Harlequins winger Marland Yarde

Harlequins and England wing Marland Yarde has signed a three-year contract with Sale Sharks.

Both Sale and Quins confirmed that the 25-year-old will move to Sharks with immediate effect.

It ends the saga surrounding Yarde's club future after Quins left him out of their team to face European Champions Cup opponents Wasps 10 days ago. It is understood that he missed training.

Yarde, meanwhile, was also not selected for last weekend's Aviva Premiership clash against Worcester.

"Marland is a top player and I have a great relationship with him," Quins rugby director John Kingston told the club's official website.

"We have enjoyed working together over the last three years, and I want to thank him for his contribution to the club and wish him well for the future.

"He's played really well for us this year, but the decision for Harlequins to allow Marland to speak to Sale was made because I felt it was in the best interest of the club.

"Every decision I make is with the intention of doing the right thing for Harlequins football club, and that's the way it will always be.

"I am building a positive environment and culture at Harlequins, on and off the field, which I believe will ultimately allow us to challenge for honours."

Yarde has scored eight tries in 13 appearances for England, but he did not make the cut for head coach Eddie Jones' autumn Test squad.

Reflecting on Yarde's arrival at Sale, rugby director Steve Diamond said in a statement released by the club: "Marland is a very exciting player and he will very much suit our attacking style of play.

"Though Marland has lots of experience, he is still very young with his best years ahead of him.

"I am sure that he will fit in perfectly with the rest of our squad, and we are all very excited about welcoming Marland to Sale Sharks.

"Marland fits our criteria of international-class recruitment, and our search for a world-class lock, prop and centre continues."

