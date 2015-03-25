 
Sale Sharks sign James O'Connor from Toulon

20 June 2017 07:54

Sale Sharks have signed Australia international James O'Connor on a three-year deal from Toulon.

The 26-year-old utility back, who was suspended by the French club in February for drug offences but has since returned to action, becomes the Sharks' latest high-profile signing.

Faf de Klerk, Jono Ross and Josh Strauss have already arrived at the AJ Bell Stadium ahead of the new Aviva Premiership season, and director of rugby Steve Diamond said: "We are delighted that James O'Connor will be joining us.

"He is a world-class versatile back that will add a lot to our game.

"He is the type of player that alongside a group of incredibly talented home-grown lads, will help us as a club to push on and achieve the vision of our owners Simon Orange and Ged Mason.

"He has great feet and an unbelievable running and kicking game which will threaten any opposition.

"What is exciting about James O'Connor is his potential. He was capped for Australia 44 times by the age of 23 and even now at only 26, he has played in the English Premiership, French Top 14, Super 15 and at international level.

"He has a lot of experience and is keen to show his international calibre. We are all pleased he has chosen to do this at Sale Sharks."

Source: PA

