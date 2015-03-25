Sale prop Eifion Lewis-Roberts forced to retire from game with knee injury

Sale Sharks prop Eifion Lewis-Roberts has retired from professional rugby due to injury.

The Sharks said that 36-year-old Lewis-Roberts had been forced to quit because of a knee injury suffered last October.

He made his Sale debut during the club's Premiership title-winning campaign in 2006, and returned to the Sharks seven years later following a season-long stint with French club Toulon.

He also made one appearance for Wales, going on as a replacement against Canada during the 2008 autumn internationals.

Sale rugby director Steve Diamond said: "What a great servant Eifion has been for the club.

"He will be remembered for the 100 per effort he put in each and every game. We are delighted that he will be attending all our home games as an ambassador of the club."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.