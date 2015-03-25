 
  1. Rugby
  2. Rugby Union

Sale prop Eifion Lewis-Roberts forced to retire from game with knee injury

01 September 2017 10:54

Sale Sharks prop Eifion Lewis-Roberts has retired from professional rugby due to injury.

The Sharks said that 36-year-old Lewis-Roberts had been forced to quit because of a knee injury suffered last October.

He made his Sale debut during the club's Premiership title-winning campaign in 2006, and returned to the Sharks seven years later following a season-long stint with French club Toulon.

He also made one appearance for Wales, going on as a replacement against Canada during the 2008 autumn internationals.

Sale rugby director Steve Diamond said: "What a great servant Eifion has been for the club.

"He will be remembered for the 100 per effort he put in each and every game. We are delighted that he will be attending all our home games as an ambassador of the club."

Source: PA

Feature Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arsenal for Premier League rival

Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arse...

England winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has signed for Liverpool from Arsenal.

Feature 5 of England

5 of England's most memorable Test matches on home...

Test cricket received a welcome shot in the arm this week, with the West Indies demonstrating that they are not

Feature Which big-name Premier League players could make transfer deadline day moves?

Which big-name Premier League players could make t...

Alexis Sanchez, Diego Costa and Philippe Coutinho will be among those waiting anxiously by their phones on what is set

Feature Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's possible opponents if he continue...

Conor McGregor stepped into a boxing ring for the first time as a professional fighter against Floyd Mayweather, but it may not be the last.

Feature How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in the summer transfer window?

How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in ...

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Thursday, August 31, but there is still plenty of time for clubs to get late deals done.

Feature A look at Andy Murray

A look at Andy Murray's possible route to the US O...

Provided his dodgy hip holds up, Andy Murray will begin his US Open campaign next week with his sights on another grand slam title.