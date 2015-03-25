Sale boss Steve Diamond banned over referee comments

Sale Sharks director of rugby Steve Diamond has been given a six-week stadium ban after criticising a referee.

Diamond will serve half of the ban immediately with the remainder suspended until the end of the 2018-19 season.

The Sharks boss was found to have made comments about official Craig Maxwell-Keys after an Aviva Premiership defeat to Exeter on October 27 which "failed to respect the authority" of the referee.

Diamond's remarks also triggered another suspended sanction, imposed in February of this year, which will mean he must first serve a touchline ban in Sunday's Premiership match against Leicester.

Once that is served, he will be banned from the ground for Sale's matches against Northampton, Worcester and Cardiff Blues.

He must also pay the suspended part of a fine imposed in February, amounting to Â£1500.

Diamond criticised a late decision by Maxwell-Keys after the 10-6 loss to Exeter, saying: ''He made it up. When you get somebody who's weak-minded, those decisions tend to go to what is perceived to be the better team.''

Diamond appeared before an independent disciplinary panel on Thursday evening, at which he accepted the charges.

Chairman of the independent disciplinary panel Ian Unsworth QC said: "The panel were disappointed that Mr Diamond was before them once again charged with acting in a way which undermines the values of the game.

"The comments made in the post-match interview clearly and obviously undermined the referee and were an attack upon his character, competence and integrity. Those comments struck at the heart of the game's core values. The game is built upon respect. There must be respect for officials.

"The panel made it clear that the continuing behaviour of Mr Diamond is unacceptable and, if it continues, may lead a future panel to consider deducting points from Sale Sharks."

Source: PA

