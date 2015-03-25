 
  1. Rugby
  2. Rugby Union

Ryan Wilson appointed Glasgow Warriors captain by coach Dave Rennie

23 August 2017 10:24

Dave Rennie has made his first major call since taking over as Glasgow head coach by appointing Ryan Wilson the Warriors' new captain.

Rennie confirmed his selection ahead of the Guinness PRO14 Launch in Dublin on Wednesday morning.

The the role was shared by scrum-half Henry Pyrgos and lock Jonny Gray - who has long been regarded as a future Scotland captain - during Gregor Townsend's final campaign in charge last term.

But Rennie has now decided Wilson is the man he wants to lead out his team.

"I've met Ryan two or three times over the last year and I've watched him train and I've watched him operate within the group and I believe he's an excellent choice," said the New Zealander.

"He was part of the leadership group last season and even in my short time here so far he speaks really well and is demanding.

"Ryan has a real ability to challenge others, but also put an arm around those who need it and I think that is a really rare quality.

"We'll still have a strong leadership group supporting Ryan and the guys who captained last season will both have a big part to play from a leadership point of view."

Aldershot-born Wilson joined Glasgow in the summer of 2010 and went on to become a key member of the Townsend squad which lifted PRO12 title in 2015.

To date, he has appeared for the club on 127 occasions, having made his 100th appearance against Edinburgh in January 2016.

The 28-year-old also played a crucial role in helping the club reach their first ever European quarter-final last season, scoring one of Glasgow's six tries in the historic 43-0 victory over Leicester Tigers at Welford Road.

Known for his all-action approach to the game, the backrower has become a regular in the Scotland set-up, winning 30 caps since his debut against Wales in 2013.

Wilson's leadership qualities are well known to Glasgow Warriors supporters, having led the team on multiple occasions throughout his career.

He can also claim the distinction of being the first - and so far, only - player to captain Scotland 'A' to victory over England Saxons on English soil, having led the team to a 13-9 win in Newcastle in 2013.

"It's a huge honour for me," said Wilson. "This club has been a big part of my life, and my family's life, since I moved here.

"I've captained the club on a number of occasions, but to be named club captain means a lot to me.

"I'm looking forward to working with Dave and the coaching team and I can't wait for the new season to begin."

Source: PA

Feature Geoffrey Boycott

Geoffrey Boycott's controversies over the years...

Geoffrey Boycott on Tuesday offered an unreserved apology for an alleged racist comment.

Feature Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad first impression

Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad...

Kyle Walker had a home debut to forget for Manchester City on Monday night as he was sent off before half-time.

Feature How other British teams who have called another ground

How other British teams who have called another gr...

Tottenham are struggling at Wembley, their home for a full season as their new stadium is completed on the site of their old White Hart Lane home.

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's Premier League goals as he reaches ...

Wayne Rooney has become only the second player to score 200 Premier League goals.

Feature How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great Sir Colin Meads

How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great S...

Tributes were pouring in for Sir Colin Meads on Sunday following his death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.

Feature England

England's top-10 Test wicket-takers of all time...

Stuart Broad moved up to second in the list of England's all-time leading Test wicket-takers as West Indies were thrashed