Ruaridh Jackson returns to Glasgow after leaving Harlequins

Scotland stand-off Ruaridh Jackson has clinched his return to Glasgow from Harlequins after agreeing a one-year deal, Warriors have announced.

The 29-year-old started his career with the Scotstoun outfit but moved south in 2014 to join Wasps.

Now Jackson, who scored 448 points in 113 appearances for Warriors, will return to where it all began, subject to passing a medical.

Finn Russell remains Glasgow's first-choice at number 10 but Jackson says he is ready to push the Scotland star and British and Irish Lions full-back Stuart Hogg for a place in Dave Rennie's side.

Jackson said: "I'm really excited about coming back to Glasgow. I spent a long time there earlier in my career and it was great.

"Playing in England has been a good experience and one that has made me a better and more rounded player.

"I enjoyed working under Jason O'Halloran when he was with Scotland, so I'm looking forward to striking up that relationship again. I'm really excited to see how Dave Rennie operates.

"I still see myself as a 10, but I'm happy to play either there or at full-back.

"I've obviously got a few good friends still at the club, but a lot of young boys have come through over the last few years, so it's a bit different on the playing side.

"It's a really exciting time to be re-joining, with the new Guinness PRO14 and all it holds, so I'm looking forward to getting back up to Glasgow."

Warriors assistant coach O'Halloran added: "Ruaridh is an experienced player, who will add to the competition we have within our squad.

"He knows the club well from his previous time here and can play in a number of positions in the back-line.

"We're looking forward to welcoming Ruaridh back to the club later this week."

Source: PA

