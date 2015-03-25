 
Ross Cronje among try scorers as South Africa power past France

10 June 2017 06:39

South Africa proved too strong for France as they recorded a 37-14 victory at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Jesse Kriel's first-half converted try was cancelled out by Henry Chavancy's effort, with three Elton Jantjies penalties the difference on the board at half-time.

After the break, France replacement scrum-half Baptiste Serin scored his first Test try after executing a dummy close to the line which fooled Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth.

Jules Plisson slotted the conversion to cut the gap to two points at 16-14, but the wheels soon came off for France after a penalty try in the 59th minute put the hosts in charge, with Les Bleus full-back Brice Dulin also shown a yellow card.

The Springboks capitalised, with Ross Cronje touching down after breaking through a lineout and Jan Serfontein also crossing, Jantjies converting both.

Source: PA

