 
  1. Rugby
  2. International

Rory Thornton thrilled to be making Wales debut against Samoa

21 June 2017 11:39

New Wales cap Rory Thornton is relishing the chance to make his international debut a gainst Samoa on Friday.

The Ospreys second row, who captained Wales at Under-20 level, has revealed the pride he felt when given the nod by Robin McBryde to run out in Apia.

"It's been building as I've been in a few camps now but to finally get my name called out on that team sheet was an awesome feeling," Thornton said.

"I've been champing at the bit to get involved. I've been training and working hard and like every young Welsh boy I want to play for Wales.

"When it actually comes round you get that sensation of pride."

After losing four players to the British & Irish Lions and seeing Alex Cuthbert ruled out with injury, Wales will field their most inexperienced side in recent memory against the Pacific Islanders.

Tighthead prop Dillon Lewis and hooker Ryan Elias make their first starts as two of seven changes from last Friday's 24-6 victory over Tonga at Eden Park.

The 22-year-old Thornton is partnered at lock by Seb Davies, just 21, while loosehead Nicky Smith joins Elias and Lewis in the front row. Aaron Shingler, Ellis Jenkins and Josh Navidi make up the back-row trio, with Jenkins replacing Wasps flanker Thomas Young.

Gareth Davies' Lions call-up means his Scarlets team-mate Aled Davies starts at scrum-half. Cory Allen replaces Cuthbert on the right wing, while centre Scott Williams drops to the bench.

Tyler Morgan replaces Williams and joins captain Jamie Roberts in midfield.

Thornton is looking to build on the form which has made him a regular with the Ospreys.

"I've been playing a lot for the Ospreys this year and being involved in the PRO12 and the Challenge Cup has given me quite a bit of experience," he said.

"But Test rugby is a completely different animal altogether so I'm really looking forward to the challenge on Friday against a strong Samoan team."

Samoa were thrashed 78-0 by the All Blacks last Friday, but still boast plenty of talent and their giant pack will be a severe challenge for Wales' young guns.

Thornton added: "Samoa have a big experienced pack and we have a couple of young guys here looking to blood themselves on the international stage.

"I think it'll be a good challenge overall. We've had a couple of training sessions and we've been prepping ourselves well. We're looking forward to getting out there now."

Wales team to face Samoa: Gareth Anscombe; Cory Allen, Tyler Morgan, Jamie Roberts (capt), Steffan Evans; Sam Davies, Aled Davies; Nicky Smith, Ryan Elias, Dillon Lewis, Seb Davies, Rory Thornton, Aaron Shingler, Ellis Jenkins, Josh Navidi.

Replacements: Scott Baldwin, Wyn Jones, Rhodri Jones, Adam Beard, Thomas Young, Tomos Williams, Owen Williams, Scott Williams.

Source: PA

