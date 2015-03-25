 
  1. Rugby
  2. International

Rory Best refuses to criticise referee Romain Poite after Lions draw

27 June 2017 11:09

Rory Best refused to criticise referee Romain Poite after the British and Irish Lions were held to a 31-31 draw by the Hurricanes in Wellington.

Poite sent lock Iain Henderson to the sin-bin for a tip-tackle on Jordie Barrett in the final quarter and the home team ran in two tries in his absence.

"It was obviously touch and go but when you're being officiated by a quality referee like Romain Poite and he takes his time and goes to the TMO, you've got to trust that the guy has got it right," Best told Sky Sports 1.

"The frustrating thing is that we had a penalty advantage there. Hendy was absolutely fabulous and that small error you could tell that he was disappointed, but we've got to be bigger than a yellow card costing us that many points.

"It's very frustrating. They're Super Rugby champions and are a very good side. We'll look back at the mistakes we made that let them back into it and be frustrated.

"This is potentially the last game of the tour for a few of us, so we have to look at the positives as well.

"I cannot fault the effort. Maybe we needed to show more composure and be more clinical at times."

Source: PA

Feature British and Irish Lions player ratings against the Hurricanes

British and Irish Lions player ratings against the...

The British and Irish Lions completed their schedule of midweek matches in New Zealand as they were held to a

Feature Liverpool eyeing Arsenal contract rebel, United set to land

Liverpool eyeing Arsenal contract rebel, United se...

Liverpool have enquired about Arsenal winger ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN after talks over extending his stay at the Emirates Stadium stalled, according

Feature The pink ball arrives in county cricket: What They Said

The pink ball arrives in county cricket: What They...

The pink ball arrived in the Specsavers County Championship on Monday.

Feature 5 reasons why England can look forward with optimism

5 reasons why England can look forward with optimi...

It has been a turbulent year since Roy Hodgson's England were bundled out of Euro 2016 by Iceland in Nice.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix...

The Formula One season came alive in Azerbaijan on Sunday following a frenetic race which saw four safety cars, one

Feature United sound out Harry Kane, City weighing up swap deal with Arsenal - Transfer News

United sound out Harry Kane, City weighing up swap...

Tottenham have laughed off speculation linking Manchester United with a summer bid for HARRY KANE, with the Independent claiming Spurs