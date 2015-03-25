Rory Best praises response of Lions dirt-trackers after win over Chiefs

Rory Best insisted the British and Irish Lions drew the reaction demanded from their midweek team after the Chiefs were routed 34-6 at Waikato Stadium.

Wing Jack Nowell ran in two tries as the tourists' dirt-trackers recorded a first win in three outings to lift spirits heading into Saturday's first Test against New Zealand.

"I think we're happy. We talked about getting bit of a reaction from this group," Ireland hooker Best told Sky Sports 1.

"Although the results have not looked great for us in midweek, we've actually put ourselves in position to win games and win games comfortably. We got ourselves in that position here and we drove on.

"There's a good team spirit throughout this squad. You saw that out there - the boys really worked hard for each other. Even at the very end when you're winning comfortably, it's easy to concede a try and give up, but we kept marching forward."

Source: PA

