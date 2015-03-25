 
  1. Rugby
  2. International

Rory Best praises response of Lions dirt-trackers after win over Chiefs

20 June 2017 10:54

Rory Best insisted the British and Irish Lions drew the reaction demanded from their midweek team after the Chiefs were routed 34-6 at Waikato Stadium.

Wing Jack Nowell ran in two tries as the tourists' dirt-trackers recorded a first win in three outings to lift spirits heading into Saturday's first Test against New Zealand.

"I think we're happy. We talked about getting bit of a reaction from this group," Ireland hooker Best told Sky Sports 1.

"Although the results have not looked great for us in midweek, we've actually put ourselves in position to win games and win games comfortably. We got ourselves in that position here and we drove on.

"There's a good team spirit throughout this squad. You saw that out there - the boys really worked hard for each other. Even at the very end when you're winning comfortably, it's easy to concede a try and give up, but we kept marching forward."

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs

5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs...

The British and Irish Lions continued their New Zealand tour on Tuesday by beating the Chiefs 34-6 in Hamilton.

Feature Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Juve defender Dani Alves - Transfer News

Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Ju...

ANTONIO CONTE is heading into talks with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich with a view to extending his contract with the Premier League champions.

Feature Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem suitors for Madrid move - Transfer News

Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem ...

KYLIAN MBAPPE will disappoint his Premier League suitors by joining Real Madrid this summer, according to Marca.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's tour of Argenti...

England became only the second team to complete a series clean sweep in Argentina despite being without no fewer than

Feature 5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v Maori All Blacks

5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v...

The British and Irish Lions squeezed the life out of the Maori All Blacks with a commanding 32-10 win in Rotorua on Saturday.

Feature Champions Trophy final talking points

Champions Trophy final talking points...

India and Pakistan meet in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.