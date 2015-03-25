 
Robbie Henshaw and George North ruled out of rest of Lions tour

29 June 2017 12:54

Robbie Henshaw and George North will miss the rest of the British and Irish Lions tour after suffering injuries in Tuesday's 31-31 draw against the Hurricanes.

Ireland centre Henshaw sustained a torn pectoral muscle, while Wales wing North has a hamstring tear.

Henshaw trudged off midway through the Hurricanes clash and has since had his right arm in a sling. Both men can expect to be sidelined for some time and will fly home following Saturday's second Test in Wellington.

A short statement from the Lions said: "Robbie Henshaw and George North have been ruled out of the rest of the British & Irish Lions Tour due to injuries suffered against the Hurricanes."

The statement added: "Henshaw suffered a torn pectoral muscle and North a hamstring tear. Both will return home this weekend for further treatment."

Both North and Henshaw would have arrived in New Zealand with high hopes of forcing their way into boss Warren Gatland's Test match 23.

But neither man was able to command selection for the opening All Blacks fixture, with Henshaw lagging behind England's Ben Te'o and North struggling for form.

North claimed a try in Tuesday's Hurricanes draw, but also blew another when a stray foot in touch denied the Northampton flyer a second score.

Now both must face a premature end to their tours, and also potentially lengthy rehabilitation stints.

Henshaw could well require surgery to fix his injury, while North may need at least six weeks' recovery.

