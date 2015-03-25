Rising star Joe Marchant, 20, pens 'lengthy contract extension' with Harlequins

Highly rated centre Joe Marchant has signed a new contract with Harlequins, the Aviva Premiership club have announced.

The 20-year-old is regarded as one of the top prospects in the game and was expected to be included in the England squad for this summer's tour of Argentina before suffering a toe injury.

Marchant has scored 11 tries in 37 games for Harlequins since making his debut in May 2015.

No details of the length of contract have been made public but Quins have secured his services for the foreseeable future.

Director of rugby John Kingston told the club's website, www.quins.co.uk: "Joe is an exceptional young talent who had a fantastic first full season in the Premiership last year.

"I am certain that many aspiring English clubs would have loved to secure his services and therefore it is a real statement of intent that we have finalised a lengthy contract extension with him."

Source: PA

