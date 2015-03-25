Richard Wigglesworth retains hopes of playing again for England

Saracens scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth insists retirement is not on the horizon, and at 33, still harbours hopes of playing for England.

Wigglesworth, who has featured 27 times for the Red Rose, will line up for Saracens when they face Exeter Chiefs in the semi-finals of the Aviva Premiership on Saturday.

Mark McCall's side are bidding to complete an historic double-double, having retained the Champions Cup - a run which extended their unbeaten streak in Europe to 18 matches - by beating Clermont Auvergne at Murrayfield last weekend.

Wigglesworth has been an integral cog in Mark McCall's winning machine, but despite being overlooked by Eddie Jones for England, he has not ruled out hope of featuring again on the international stage. Indeed Wigglesworth takes inspiration from Nick Easter, who, at 37, featured at the last World Cup.

"It is easy when you get into your 30s for people to write you off," said Wigglesworth. "That comes with the fact that there are plenty of people get to that age who are struggling.

"It just so happens that I feel good and I don't feel anywhere near done. I am confident that I will be going for the next few years, and not only going but looking to improve. I have no intention of stopping any time soon.

"If I look at examples of people who have got their head down and worked hard - if you look at Nick Easter for example going into the last World Cup - all I can do is play well and try and improve.

"Eddie has done an unbelievable job. We have lost one game in two years. Nobody can be demanding to get into that squad as the guys that have been there have done it. But I am a very proud Englishman and that will not change."

McCall's team are being heralded as one of the finest clubs of their generation. Leicester Tigers were the last English side to win both the European Cup and Premiership in successive seasons back in 2002.

And standing in Saracens' way of completing the double-double is a tough trip to Sandy Park, with either Wasps or Leicester Tigers awaiting the winner in the showpiece final at Twickenham Stadium on May 27.

One of the hardest tasks facing Wigglesworth and his team-mates will be rousing themselves for yet another big game - just seven days after their European triumph.

"It was a special day and I am not sure it will sink in for quite a while," added Wigglesworth as he reflected on Saracens' 28-17 victory.

"It was very satisfying to back up what we did last year, and it puts you alongside some very good teams of the past.

"Mark is good at letting us enjoy it. It would have been tough to sit in the changing room afterwards and say, 'right lads we have got another big game next week so let's ignore what we have just done'.

"You work for so long, and so hard to try and win the toughest cup out there that you have got to enjoy it when you do. We have done that. Now, we are on to the massive challenge of playing Exeter away."

Source: PA

