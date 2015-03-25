Richard Cockerill urges Edinburgh to build on Leinster performance against Zebre

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill hopes to build on a promising showing against Leinster when his side host Zebre on Friday.

Cockerill's side have made an indifferent start to the Guinness PRO14 campaign, with two wins to open up with before losing their last three.

However, the former Leicester Tigers man was encouraged by the 21-13 defeat in Dublin last week, and has made five changes ahead of the encounter with Zebre following an impressive squad effort.

He said: "We've chosen a side which we feel can compete against Zebre in every facet of the game.

"There are a number of guys who impressed last weekend against Leinster and we hope they can continue to help the side makes positive strides.

"As a squad, we know just how important tomorrow night's fixture is, and with a win, we can put ourselves in a strong position.

"There are no easy games in this competition, but if we commit ourselves with the right intensity and desire, I've got every confidence that we can come away with a positive result."

Blair Kinghorn comes back into the side after featuring off the bench last week, while Nathan Fowles returns at scrum-half in place of Sam Hidalgo-Clyne.

Experienced front-rower WP Nel returns at tight-head and Ben Toolis gets the start to boost the scrum in the second row, with captain Magnus Bradbury included on the back-row after missing the trip to Dublin.

Source: PA

