Rhys Webb places Wales future in doubt after agreeing to join Toulon next summer

Rhys Webb has placed his Wales future in doubt after agreeing to join Toulon when his national dual contract expires next summer.

The Welsh Rugby Union and Ospreys have announced the British and Irish Lions scrum-half's decision to move overseas for an undisclosed fee after signing a three-year contract.

Warren Gatland is only permitted to select four players from clubs outside of Wales - a number that will drop to two in 2019 - so the news of Webb's departure is a blow to the Kiwi head coach.

Established internationals Taulupe Faletau, Luke Charteris, Rhys Priestland, Jamie Roberts, George North and Liam Williams are already playing in the Aviva Premiership, while Dan Biggar joins Northampton in June.

"In line with our intention to keep our best players in Wales, every effort to retain the player has been made," read a statement jointly issued by the WRU and Ospreys.

"While the news is disappointing there is an understanding that on occasion market forces will make this impractical."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.