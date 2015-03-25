RFU replace Ian Ritchie from within by promoting finance boss Steve Brown to CEO

The Rugby Football Union has announced that its finance director Steve Brown will replace Ian Ritchie as chief executive.

Ritchie's decision to retire at the end of the summer came as a shock to English rugby but Brown's promotion will surprise very few in the game, given his track record.

Trained as an accountant, Brown joined the RFU in June 2011 after a successful career in the health and pharmaceutical sector and was made acting CEO by the end of the year while Ritchie served out his notice as Wimbledon's boss.

As managing director of England Rugby 2015, he led the team that organised the Rugby World Cup, which while hugely disappointing for England, and Ritchie, on the field, was a massive financial success.

Since then he has been responsible for the RFU's business operations, international relations and Twickenham.

In a statement, RFU chairman Andy Cosslett said: " Over the last six years, Steve has shown us all exactly what he can deliver. He has undertaken a series of important strategic and operational roles for the RFU and I'm delighted to appoint him as CEO.

"His passion for rugby, and his commitment to rugby's values are obvious to everyone who has worked with him, and he will lead a strong executive team who are committed to making rugby in England the best in the world."

Thanks in part to his own work with the finances, Brown takes control of an RFU in good health. Record revenues have enabled the union to pour money into the elite end and fund grassroots initiatives, as well as paying Ritchie a reported Â£700,000 a year.

There has also been a significant improvement in results under England coach Eddie Jones, the man who Ritchie personally persuaded to take the job following the Rugby World Cup debacle under Stuart Lancaster.

The governing body is also on track to comply with Sport England's new governance code, which is no small achievement given the traditional power held by the so-called blazers on its council.

Brown, however, does inherit the fallout from the decision to not renew all the central contracts of the England women's team, following their defeat in the Women's Rugby World Cup last month, and he will know that the current positive mood in men's rugby will not survive a disappointing showing at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Brown said: " This is the job of a lifetime for me.

"I'm thrilled to be given this opportunity to lead a sport I love, in an organisation I have been proud to work for over the last six years, and I look forward to leading the team as we work to grow the game at every level."

A motorsport and music fan, Brown lives in Oxfordshire with his wife and three daughters and starts his new job on Monday.

Source: PA

