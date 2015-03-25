 
  1. Rugby
  2. International

RFU pondering proposal for England and France to start Six Nations in round two

20 September 2017 12:23

England and France delaying the start of their Six Nations campaigns by a week is one of several proposals being discussed by the Rugby Football Union.

The Aviva Premiership clubs have tabled an idea that would see only Scotland, Ireland, Wales and Italy open the tournament. England and France would then join for round two before facing each other in the third round, which since 2000 has been a rest weekend.

The motivation behind the idea is to limit interruptions to the domestic league season by reducing the length of the Six Nations from an Anglo-French perspective from seven to six weeks.

Press Association Sports understands the matter has been loosely examined by the RFU - alongside other proposals - as part of the wider negotiations over the new global season which begins in 2020.

Even if Twickenham favoured the idea, it would still need to be approved by the Six Nations committee. The Six Nations have declined to comment on the matter.

Source: PA

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Manchester City

Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Mancheste...

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.