RFU exploring possibility of new Anglo-French women's competition

07 September 2017 05:54

The possibility of establishing an Anglo-French competition to accompany the Tyrrell's Premier 15s is being explored by the Rugby Football Union.

England's revamped women's club tournament opens when Loughborough Lightning host Worcester Valkyries on Saturday week, following a Â£2.4million investment from Twickenham.

The funding is being used to improve strength and conditioning, analysis and medical departments, although no players will be paid beyond the 17 contracted by England for the upcoming sevens campaign.

It is hoped Sky Sports will televise some live matches, including the final, as part of the existing agreement with the broadcaster that expires at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Nigel Melville, the director of professional rugby for the RFU who has overseen the creation of the new 10-club league, hopes it will lead to a cross-border competition involving France.

"France have a women's club league and so have we, and between us we've got 18 teams," Melville said. "Maybe that's something we should look at and explore.

"Some of our teams have been over there playing pre-season games and they loved it. Good quality, great crowds. so why not?

"We've got to look at everything. It's a blank piece of paper in many ways. I talk to France all the time."

Discussions with Sky Sports are ongoing and live matches will be streamed on the competition's official website.

"There will be some webcast games - we've got five initially planned - and Sky will probably be able to cover some of our games under our agreement so we're talking to them about that," Melville said.

"There are some double headers as well with the Championship clubs - for example Bristol as a Championship club are on Sky and we could do the Tyrrell's game afterwards as a double header.

"There are so many opportunities now and we've also got our own platform now - so if you can't get it on the BBC or on Sky then we can make sure that people see it every week.

"Every game is filmed anyway so it means that all of the tries that we have we can package together."

The Premier 15s will be in place for three years under the existing agreement and it is hoped the increased quality of the competition will ultimately benefit England, who were defeated by New Zealand in last month's World Cup final.

"The pool of elite players is small. Everyone around the world has this problem," Melville said.

"If we could double the number of elite players in the squad and we could get to 50 or 60 elite players then we are going to move the game forward on all fronts. Putting that in place is what we need."

