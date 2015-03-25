RFU appoints England's record try scorer Sue Day as its new finance boss

England's record try scorer Sue Day will join the Rugby Football Union's (RFU) board in the spring after being appointed its new chief financial officer.

A former captain of England's 15-a-side and sevens teams, Day appeared in three Rugby World Cups, helped win three Grand Slams and scored 61 tries in 59 appearances.

The 45-year-old is currently a partner at leading accountancy firm KPMG and since 2013 has been president of Wasps, the club for whom she played, the first woman to hold that role.

In a statement, RFU chief executive Steve Brown said: " Sue is a highly experienced and accomplished leader, with an excellent reputation in both finance and in rugby, and I am delighted that she is joining us, as we strive to become the world's leading rugby nation."

Day, who has also been a commentator on women's rugby for Sky Sports and World Rugby, added: "Rugby has been a huge part of my life, and this is a once in a lifetime opportunity for me to combine my passion for rugby with my professional experience in senior financial roles and in developing high-performing teams."

Source: PA

