Remembering the Lions' only previous Test series draw 62 years ago

The British and Irish Lions' 15-15 draw with New Zealand secured only the second ever tied Test series in the touring side's illustrious history.

Here, Press Association Sport recalls the only previous occasion, against South Africa in 1955.

First Test: South Africa 22 Lions 23, Ellis Park, August 6

The Lions were greeted by the local media as "the greatest team ever to visit South Africa", even before a game was played. That, coupled with 10 wins from 12 tour games beforehand and a free-flowing style of play, helped attract a crowd of over 95,000 for the first Test and they were treated to a fine spectacle, if not the result the home contingent would have wanted. The Lions lost Reg Higgins to injury and were forced to play with 14 men but overturned an 11-8 half-time deficit to win by the narrowest of margins. They scored five tries, through Jeff Butterfield, Cecil Pedlow, Cliff Morgan, Tony O'Reilly and Jim Greenwood, but still needed Jack van der Schyff to miss a crucial late kick at goal.

Second Test: South Africa 25, Lions 9, Newlands, August 20

There was to be no such drama in the second Test as the home side drew level in comfortable fashion. Tom van Vollenhoven scored a hat-trick of tries as South Africa's backs dominated, with further tries from Wilf Rosenberg, Theunis Briers and Roy Dryburgh as well as flanker Dawie Ackermann. Butterfield and Bryn Meredith crossed for the Lions, who would have to regroup for the third Test.

Third Test: South Africa 6 Lions 9, Loftus Versfeld, September 3

Butterfield's try decided matters as the tourists re-took the series lead, meaning they would avoid defeat in Africa for the first time since 1896. The centre had earlier kicked what he reckoned to be the only drop-goal of his entire career, with Angus Cameron adding a penalty for a 6-0 half-time lead before the Springboks hit back through a pair of Dryburgh penalties.

Fourth Test: South Africa 22 Lions 8, Crusaders Ground, September 24

Briers scored two tries, with one each for Van Vollenhoven, Clive Ulyate and Daan Retief as South Africa earned a series draw. Dryburgh kicking two conversions and fly-half Ulyate added a drop goal, with O'Reilly and Greenwood's tries in vain for the Lions as the "Ultimate Tour" ended with honours even in the Tests - a result destined not to be repeated for 62 years.

Source: PA

