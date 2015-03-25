 
Portia Woodman scores four tries as New Zealand progress to World Cup final

22 August 2017 07:53

Wing Portia Woodman scored four tries as New Zealand cruised into the Women's Rugby World Cup final by crushing the United States 45-12 in Belfast.

Woodman proved unstoppable at the Kingspan Stadium, with the world number one-ranked nation crossing for seven tries.

The United States led early in the first-half following a Kris Thomas try that Alev Kelter converted, but once the Black Ferns found their rhythm, there was no stopping them.

The four-time world champions took a third-minute lead when fly-half Victoria Subritzky-Nafatali touched down, and after their opponents briefly led, a Kendra Cocksedge penalty edged New Zealand back in front before she converted Woodman's opener to secure a 15-7 interval advantage.

A second Woodman score and Cocksedge penalty opened up a 16-point gap, and then New Zealand underlined their quality during a blistering final quarter that saw them claim four tries in 15 minutes.

Woodman added two more, then replacement hooker Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate claimed another touchdown before Kelly Brazier completed an emphatic second-half display and Cocksedge converted.

New Zealand now go forward to Saturday's final, with the United States facing a third place play-off.

