Phil Dollman and Samson Lee to miss Wales tour

05 June 2017 01:54

Exeter full-back Phil Dollman and Scarlets prop Samson Lee have both been ruled out of Wales' Tests against Tonga and Samoa later this month.

Uncapped Dollman suffered a knee injury during the Chiefs' Aviva Premiership final victory over Wasps at Twickenham nine days ago.

Lee, meanwhile, also has a knee problem, and will not travel with the Wales squad later this week ahead of appointments with Tonga in Auckland on June 16 and Samoa in Apia the following week.

Scarlets back Rhys Patchell will take Dollman's place in the squad, with Rhodri Jones taking over from his Scarlets colleague Lee.

Dollman, 32, had been tipped to make his Test debut on tour, but that opportunity has now eluded him.

"Phil has suffered a significant injury to his knee," Wales head coach Robin McBryde said.

"The time it occurred for him meant it was a very bitter-sweet day.

"He had the heights of winning the final with his club, scoring a try, and then he got the injury.

"Samson's knee, unfortunately, has not settled down enough to take him to the next level in training."

Wales are without 11 of their front-line players for the Tests - stars like Sam Warburton, George North, Liam Williams and Alun Wyn Jones - due to the British and Irish Lions' New Zealand tour.

Source: PA

