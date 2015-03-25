Peter O'Mahony timeline as Ireland star is named British and Irish Lions captain

Peter O'Mahony has been named British and Irish Lions captain for the first Test against New Zealand on Saturday.

It completes a remarkable change in fortunes for the Ireland flanker, who few had backed for selection until a fateful conclusion to the RBS 6 Nations.

Here, Press Association Sport examines the timeline for his rise:

February 25, 2017 - Makes his first appearance of the Six Nations as a final-quarter replacement in Ireland's 19-9 victory over France in Dublin, having recovered from a hamstring injury.

March 10 - Replaces CJ Stander in the 63rd minute of a 22-9 loss to Wales in Cardiff.

March 18 - Jamie Heaslip sustains an ankle injury in the warm-up to England's visit to the Aviva Stadium, resulting in O'Mahony's promotion from the bench. Produces a man-of-the-match performance as England are denied the Grand Slam by a 13-9 defeat.

April 12 - O'Mahony named in Lions squad for summer tour to New Zealand. Ireland and Lions defence coach Andy Farrell reveals his performance against England was instrumental in his call-up.

June 7 - Makes Lions debut as a third-quarter replacement for James Haskell in a 22-16 defeat by the Blues in Auckland.

June 10 - Starting at blindside flanker, O'Mahony impresses as the Lions defeat the Crusaders 12-3 in Christchurch, in one of two matches billed as an unofficial fourth Test.

June 15 - Named skipper against the Maori All Blacks after tour captain Sam Warburton is confined to a replacement's role as he continues his return from an ankle injury.

June 17 - O'Mahony e xcels as the Maori are crushed 32-10 in Rotorua, placing him in pole position to start the first Test against the All Blacks in the number six jersey.

June 21 - Completes startling promotion through the Lions ranks by being named captain for the series opener at Eden Park on Saturday.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.