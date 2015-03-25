 
Peter O'Mahony timeline as Ireland star is named British and Irish Lions captain

21 June 2017 08:54

Peter O'Mahony has been named British and Irish Lions captain for the first Test against New Zealand on Saturday.

It completes a remarkable change in fortunes for the Ireland flanker, who few had backed for selection until a fateful conclusion to the RBS 6 Nations.

Here, Press Association Sport examines the timeline for his rise:

February 25, 2017 - Makes his first appearance of the Six Nations as a final-quarter replacement in Ireland's 19-9 victory over France in Dublin, having recovered from a hamstring injury.

March 10 - Replaces CJ Stander in the 63rd minute of a 22-9 loss to Wales in Cardiff.

March 18 - Jamie Heaslip sustains an ankle injury in the warm-up to England's visit to the Aviva Stadium, resulting in O'Mahony's promotion from the bench. Produces a man-of-the-match performance as England are denied the Grand Slam by a 13-9 defeat.

April 12 - O'Mahony named in Lions squad for summer tour to New Zealand. Ireland and Lions defence coach Andy Farrell reveals his performance against England was instrumental in his call-up.

June 7 - Makes Lions debut as a third-quarter replacement for James Haskell in a 22-16 defeat by the Blues in Auckland.

June 10 - Starting at blindside flanker, O'Mahony impresses as the Lions defeat the Crusaders 12-3 in Christchurch, in one of two matches billed as an unofficial fourth Test.

June 15 - Named skipper against the Maori All Blacks after tour captain Sam Warburton is confined to a replacement's role as he continues his return from an ankle injury.

June 17 - O'Mahony e xcels as the Maori are crushed 32-10 in Rotorua, placing him in pole position to start the first Test against the All Blacks in the number six jersey.

June 21 - Completes startling promotion through the Lions ranks by being named captain for the series opener at Eden Park on Saturday.

Source: PA

