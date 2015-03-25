Peter O'Mahony primed to unleash belly-deep fury against All Blacks

Peter O'Mahony's leg twitched 10 to the dozen under the desk, as tears stung the grief-stricken Munster captain's eyes.

Ireland's warrior back-row forward sat before the world's media, and paid heartfelt tribute to his idol, team-mate, friend and late coach Anthony 'Axel' Foley.

This was October, and Munster coach Foley had died suddenly just days earlier, as the men from Thomond Park geared up to face Racing 92 in France.

O'Mahony was under no pressure to come out and talk so openly on former Munster and Ireland forward Foley - but the fact he did underscores exactly why he will be the British and Irish Lions' Test captain against the All Blacks on Saturday.

O'Mahony will lead the Lions ahead of tour captain Sam Warburton, who takes a seat on the bench as he continues to battle with ankle issues.

It is the first time since Doug Prentice missed out in 1930 that the Lions' tour captain will not start the opening Test match.

Back on that mournful October day, O'Mahony offered the mother of all 'front-ups', to raid a rugby player's lexicon, in speaking for all Ireland as he paid touching tribute to Foley.

And his fire to do it for 'Axel' rages on. Let the All Blacks be on notice of that.

O'Mahony missed the November 5 clash with New Zealand in Chicago - Ireland's first after Foley's death.

The Ireland players formed a figure of eight - to respect Foley's shirt number - to face the haka, then promptly beat the All Blacks 40-29, for their first-ever win against New Zealand in 111 years of trying.

Ireland have beaten the All Blacks, O'Mahony has not.

This is the kind of raging rationale he will summon to take himself to places of mental and physical pain few others can contemplate, in Saturday's Test opener at Eden Park.

His fire to live up to Foley's legacy may never end. It is just another raw driver that propels O'Mahony to rugby's edge, where fury and belly-deep desire combine to strike fear into opponents.

Where O'Mahony excels amid all that, though, is with his ability to bottle all that emotion and let it out in just the right amounts.

His is ferocity but never frenzy - a slow release of the rage against the dying of the light.

The roar that met O'Mahony's elevation into Ireland's starting XV to face England in Dublin in March screamed every visceral reason why the Munster hard man is now Lions captain.

The moment the announcer revealed that O'Mahony would start in place of Jamie Heaslip, who suffered a back problem in the warm-up, the Aviva Stadium erupted in excited frenzy.

For this, that crowd knew so well, was the fiery, combative grafter who could rattle England's fast-rising authority under taskmaster boss Eddie Jones.

Ireland won 13-9 in Dublin on March 18, denying England a second straight Six Nations grand slam and ending their record winning run at 18 matches.

O'Mahony was a man reborn, finally releasing the shackles of 18 months of frustration after knee surgery.

So destructive was O'Mahony's performance in replacing Heaslip - who even now remains sidelined with that back injury - that Ireland boss Joe Schmidt was forced to reject suggestions the switch was tactical.

"It couldn't be a more flawed theory," said a vexed Schmidt when dismissing out of hand the notion of altering a line-up minutes before kick-off for tactical reasons.

Had O'Mahony not replaced Heaslip in March he may not even have won selection for the Lions tour at all. If the first Test goes to plan for the Lions, the All Blacks will wish he had missed out.

Source: PA

