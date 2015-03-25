Paul Gustard backs Denny Solomona to improve defensive game

England defence coach Paul Gustard is confident rugby league convert Denny Solomona will quickly get to grips with the defensive side of the 15-man code.

The Sale winger endured a horrendous start to his England career with two defensive lapses within minutes of entering the action in Saturday's first Test against Argentina in San Juan that enabled the hosts to turn a 23-17 deficit into a 31-23 lead.

The former Melbourne, London Broncos and Castleford player redeemed himself by scoring the last-minute winning try that secured a 38-34 victory but head coach Eddie Jones urged him to go shopping for tackle bags and studs when the squad returned to Buenos Aires on Sunday.

Gustard, addressing a press conference at the team hotel in Buenos Aires, expressed his confidence in Solomona's ability to get up to speed as the squad began their preparations for Saturday's second Test in Santa Fe.

"The way he defended for the first try, he didn't stay square, so he needs to stay square to protect the ball and for the second one he wasn't connected to Alex Lozowski and George Ford," Gustard said.

"It was a poor three minutes for him but we've obviously got faith in Denny's ability. We've seen him play for Sale and we've seen him play a lot of rugby league, I'm sure he will come good."

Despite conceding four tries to the Pumas, Gustard said there is no panic over England's defensive efforts in San Juan, insisting it was a commendable performance from a new-look side containing no fewer than 10 debutants.

"I thought we defended really well," said the former Saracens defensive coach. "Unfortunately, the tries we conceded were really cheap.

"But for the large part there was huge improvement in terms of the some of the tackle and contesting areas I've been working very hard on.

"There were a lot of young guys out there making their debuts as well so I was very pleased with the effort they put in.

"There is always room for improvement. We still conceded four tries, whether we like it or not, and there are things we will work on this week."

Gustard, a flanker in his playing days with Leicester, London Irish and Saracens, was especially pleased with the introduction to international rugby of back row pair Mark Wi lson (Newcastle) and Tom Curry (Sale) who helped offset the absence through injury of Chris Robshaw.

"They are both a lot better than me," he said. "They are both slightly different players and what they are both very good at is work on the floor and the amount of turnovers they created at the breakdown.

"We created 21 turnovers in total through the game, which was down to our defensive pressure and a largely unstructured style of play which is different to what they have come out of in the Premiership - a lot of these guys haven't played Six Nations.

"Their ability to step up to Test match pace is over-exacerbated because of the way the Argentinians play the game so to nullify that for large periods of the game was exceptional."

Source: PA

