Owen Farrell agrees new five-year deal with Saracens

29 August 2017 07:23

Owen Farrell has signed a new five-year contract at Saracens that will tie him to Allianz Park until 2022.

The England playmaker has made 152 appearances for the European champions since making his debut in 2008 and his decision to commit his long-term future is a significant coup for Mark McCall's men.

"It's an opportunity to hopefully grow with this group again for the next few years, to get better and improve on what we've already done," Farrell said.

Farrell has been instrumental in Saracens' climb to the summit of English and European club rugby, playing telling roles in three Aviva Premiership titles and successive Champions Cup crowns.

The 25-year-old, who has won 52 caps for England and four for the British and Irish Lions, first joined Saracens as a 14-year-old and has come through the academy that has also produced Maro Itoje, Jamie George and Mako Vunipola.

"We've known each other for such a long time now. We're all best mates," Farrell said.

"To come through with them and be able to spend day in and day out with them, to share what we are doing, is the most important thing.

"This team's got a long way to go still. To see how far we can take it is exciting."

Farrell, an outstanding goalkicker who has developed his range of attacking skills, was a world player of the year nominee for 2016 and is viewed as the natural successor to Dylan Hartley as England captain.

"Owen has developed into one of the leading players in world rugby since he graduated from the Saracens academy," the club's director of rugby Mark McCall said.

"He is one of our own, so for him to commit his long-term future to the club is huge news - we're delighted that he'll be extending his stay.

"He continues to set the standards as a player both for Saracens and on the international scene.

"The whole club is looking forward to seeing him excel in a Saracens shirt at Allianz Park over the coming years."

Source: PA

