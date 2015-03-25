 
O'Brien may be ruled out of Lions decider after being cited in second Test win

02 July 2017 12:39

Sean O'Brien could miss the British and Irish Lions' Test series decider with New Zealand after receiving a citing from the tourists' Wellington victory on Saturday.

The Ireland flanker has been cited for allegedly striking All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo in the Lions' 24-21 win over New Zealand at the Westpac Stadium on Saturday.

Sonny Bill Williams was sent off in Saturday's feisty second Test in Wellington, for a head-high shoulder-charge tackle on Anthony Watson. The Lions will face the All Blacks in the series decider at Auckland's Eden Park on Saturday.

Source: PA

