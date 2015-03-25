O'Brien may be ruled out of Lions decider after being cited in second Test win

Sean O'Brien could miss the British and Irish Lions' Test series decider with New Zealand after receiving a citing from the tourists' Wellington victory on Saturday.

The Ireland flanker has been cited for allegedly striking All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo in the Lions' 24-21 win over New Zealand at the Westpac Stadium on Saturday.

Sonny Bill Williams was sent off in Saturday's feisty second Test in Wellington, for a head-high shoulder-charge tackle on Anthony Watson. The Lions will face the All Blacks in the series decider at Auckland's Eden Park on Saturday.

Source: PA

